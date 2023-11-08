The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) heading into their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) currently has three players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 from Paycom Center.

The Cavaliers enter this contest after a 115-104 victory against the Warriors on Sunday. Donovan Mitchell's team-high 31 points paced the Cavaliers in the win.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ty Jerome SG Questionable Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5 Isaac Okoro SG Questionable Knee 13.0 6.0 3.0 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out (Back)

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSOH

