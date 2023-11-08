Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Thunder on November 8, 2023
Player prop betting options for Evan Mobley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup at Paycom Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
- Mobley has averaged 19 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.5 points more than Wednesday's points prop total.
- He has pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Mobley's year-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (2.5).
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: +126)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
- Wednesday's points prop for Donovan Mitchell is 28.5. That's 6.5 less than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 6.5 is 2.0 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
- Mitchell collects 5.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Wednesday.
- His four made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
|2.5 (Over: +122)
|2.5 (Over: +100)
- Max Strus' 18.7 points per game are 6.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
- Strus averages four assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
- Strus has knocked down 4.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: +152)
- The 28.5-point over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average.
- His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- seven -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -102)
|7.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: -130)
- Chet Holmgren has averaged 15.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (7.5).
- Holmgren's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
