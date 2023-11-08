Wednesday's game that pits the UConn Huskies (0-0) versus the Dayton Flyers (0-0) at XL Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-48 in favor of UConn, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Flyers went 7-21 during the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dayton vs. UConn Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: SNY

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 86, Dayton 48

Other A-10 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dayton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flyers were outscored by 4.9 points per game last season (scoring 65.2 points per game to rank 174th in college basketball while giving up 70.1 per contest to rank 307th in college basketball) and had a -137 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Dayton scored more points (66.0 per game) than it did overall (65.2) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Flyers averaged 5.8 more points per game at home (69.5) than away (63.7).

At home, Dayton gave up 71.7 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 69.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.