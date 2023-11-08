The UConn Huskies take on the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SNY.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: SNY

Dayton vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Flyers put up an average of 65.2 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 58.8 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

When Dayton allowed fewer than 75.9 points last season, it went 6-12.

Last year, the Huskies recorded 75.9 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.1 the Flyers allowed.

UConn went 17-2 last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Last season, the Huskies had a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Flyers' opponents hit.

The Flyers shot 41.9% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 34.8% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

