How to Watch the Dayton vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The UConn Huskies take on the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SNY.
Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: SNY
Dayton vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Flyers put up an average of 65.2 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 58.8 the Huskies gave up to opponents.
- When Dayton allowed fewer than 75.9 points last season, it went 6-12.
- Last year, the Huskies recorded 75.9 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.1 the Flyers allowed.
- UConn went 17-2 last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.
- Last season, the Huskies had a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Flyers' opponents hit.
- The Flyers shot 41.9% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 34.8% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|11/12/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|UD Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
