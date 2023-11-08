The Vegas Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on William Karlsson, Adrian Kempe and others in this contest.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Golden Knights vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Karlsson is one of Vegas' top contributors (15 total points), having collected six goals and nine assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 2 1 1 2 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Jack Eichel has 14 points (1.1 per game), scoring six goals and adding eight assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 5 1 1 2 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 4 at Kings Oct. 28 0 0 0 4

Shea Theodore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Shea Theodore has three goals and nine assists for Vegas.

Theodore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 5 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Kempe's four goals and eight assists in 11 games for Los Angeles add up to 12 total points on the season.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 2 0 2 2 7 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 1 0 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 27 0 2 2 7

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kevin Fiala has helped lead the attack for Los Angeles this season with one goal and 11 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 0 at Coyotes Oct. 27 0 1 1 2

