The Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-8) square off on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Dix Stadium in a clash of MAC opponents.

Bowling Green is totaling 22.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 101st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 62nd, allowing 24.6 points per game. Kent State ranks third-worst in total yards per game (269.4), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 72nd in the FBS with 377.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Kent State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Kent State vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Kent State Bowling Green 269.4 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.3 (124th) 377.4 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.2 (23rd) 117.3 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.2 (85th) 152.1 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.1 (123rd) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (109th) 7 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (1st)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has recored 932 passing yards, or 103.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.9% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Gavin Garcia has rushed for 407 yards on 104 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jaylen Thomas has rushed for 341 yards on 94 carries with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray has registered 41 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (67.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has four touchdowns.

Trell Harris has racked up 257 receiving yards (28.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 15 receptions.

Luke Floriea's 18 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 189 yards (21 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 1,018 passing yards for Bowling Green, completing 58% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 125 times for 762 yards (84.7 per game), scoring eight times.

Taron Keith has rushed for 157 yards (17.4 per game) on 29 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 259 yards in the passing game (on 27 catches), finding the end zone two times through the air.

Harold Fannin's leads his squad with 293 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 30 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare has a total of 235 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

