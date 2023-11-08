Kent State vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 8
A pair of MAC teams square off when the Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-8) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 8.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Kent State matchup in this article.
Kent State vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Kent, Ohio
- Venue: Dix Stadium
Kent State vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-8.5)
|41.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-8.5)
|41.5
|-330
|+260
Kent State vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Kent State has a record of just 1-6-1 against the spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Bowling Green has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
