A pair of MAC teams square off when the Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-8) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 8.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Kent State matchup in this article.

Kent State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Kent State vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-8.5) 41.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-8.5) 41.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kent State vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Kent State has a record of just 1-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Bowling Green has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.