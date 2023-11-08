MAC foes square off when the Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-8) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Dix Stadium. Bowling Green is favored by 7.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 is set in the contest.

Bowling Green is totaling 22.4 points per game on offense (101st in the FBS), and ranks 62nd on defense with 24.6 points allowed per game. Kent State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking third-worst with 269.4 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, allowing 377.4 total yards per contest (71st-ranked).

Kent State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bowling Green -7.5 -110 -110 41.5 -110 -110 -300 +250

Kent State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Golden Flashes are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 284.3 yards per game (-100-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 314 (36th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Golden Flashes are putting up 15.7 points per game (-91-worst in college football), and allowing 27.7 per game (-18-worst).

Kent State is -76-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (162.3), and 23rd-worst in passing yards given up (203.7).

The Golden Flashes are gaining 122 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-39-worst in college football), and giving up 110.3 per game (61st).

The Golden Flashes are winless against the spread and 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In Kent State's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 11 MAC Betting Trends

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State is 1-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

The teams have hit the over in five of Kent State's eight games with a set total.

This season, Kent State has been listed as the underdog in eight games and failed to win any of those contests.

Kent State has not won as an underdog of +250 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has compiled 932 yards on 54.9% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 104 times for 407 yards (45.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thomas has run for 341 yards across 94 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray has racked up 610 receiving yards on 41 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Trell Harris has 15 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 257 yards (28.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Luke Floriea has racked up 189 reciving yards (21 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

CJ West has two sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 27 tackles.

Devin Nicholson is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 53 tackles and four TFL.

Nick Giacolone has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 32 tackles, four TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

