The Miami (OH) RedHawks are expected to win their matchup against the Akron Zips at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 8, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (-17.5) Over (41) Miami (OH) 36, Akron 10

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Miami (OH) vs. Akron? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The RedHawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this contest.

Against the spread, the RedHawks are 6-2-0 this year.

There have been four RedHawks games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.

Miami (OH) games average 44.6 total points per game this season, 3.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Akron Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Zips have a 14.8% chance to win.

The Zips have a 3-4-1 record against the spread this season.

Akron is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Zips' eight games with a set total.

Akron games this year have averaged an over/under of 45.6 points, 4.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RedHawks vs. Zips 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 29.8 19 35.3 13.7 27.0 21.7 Akron 17.1 29.1 19.8 29.0 15.0 29.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.