The Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-2) host a MAC showdown against the Akron Zips (2-7) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Miami (OH) is compiling 357.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 89th in the FBS. On defense, the RedHawks rank 38th, allowing 334.8 yards per contest. Akron ranks fifth-worst in points per game (17.1), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 100th in the FBS with 29.1 points allowed per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Akron 357.6 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.7 (128th) 334.8 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.4 (41st) 157.9 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92 (126th) 199.7 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.7 (103rd) 10 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (121st) 7 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (94th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,634 yards (181.6 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 140 rushing yards on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has racked up 576 yards on 118 carries while finding paydirt five times.

Kenny Tracy has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 184 yards (20.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain's 613 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has registered 33 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has caught 23 passes while averaging 36.1 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cade McDonald has compiled 21 catches for 281 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has put up 888 passing yards, or 98.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.2% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with six interceptions.

Lorenzo Lingard's team-high 494 rushing yards have come on 100 carries, with three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 267 receiving yards (29.7 per game) on 23 catches with one touchdown.

DJ Iron has racked up 61 carries and totaled 215 yards with two touchdowns.

Daniel George paces his squad with 402 receiving yards on 40 receptions with one touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings has collected 375 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 35 receptions.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (OH) or Akron gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.