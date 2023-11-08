Miami (OH) vs. Akron: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 8
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-2) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Akron Zips (2-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The Zips will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Miami (OH) vs. Akron matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (OH) vs. Akron Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Miami (OH) vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-16.5)
|43.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-17.5)
|43.5
|-900
|+590
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Miami (OH) vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Akron is 3-4-1 ATS this season.
- The Zips have covered the spread once when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+240
|Bet $100 to win $240
