The Boston Celtics versus the Philadelphia 76ers is one of 14 strong options on today's NBA schedule.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Charlotte Hornets face the Washington Wizards

The Wizards look to pull of an away win at the Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 2-4

2-4 WAS Record: 1-5

1-5 CHA Stats: 116.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (27th)

116.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (27th) WAS Stats: 117.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 128.7 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHA -2.5

CHA -2.5 CHA Odds to Win: -155

-155 WAS Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 240.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Indiana Pacers take on the Utah Jazz

The Jazz take to the home court of the Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and KJZZ

BSIN and KJZZ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 4-3

4-3 UTA Record: 2-6

2-6 IND Stats: 124.9 PPG (first in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (27th)

124.9 PPG (first in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (27th) UTA Stats: 111.8 PPG (16th in NBA), 120.1 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -6.5

IND -6.5 IND Odds to Win: -250

-250 UTA Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 244.5 points

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics

The Celtics take to the home court of the 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 5-1

5-1 BOS Record: 5-1

5-1 PHI Stats: 121.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 108.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)

121.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 108.3 Opp. PPG (sixth) BOS Stats: 123.5 PPG (second in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -2.5

BOS -2.5 BOS Odds to Win: -140

-140 PHI Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 228.5 points

The New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs take to the home court of the Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 3-4

3-4 SA Record: 3-4

3-4 NY Stats: 104.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 102.4 Opp. PPG (second)

104.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 102.4 Opp. PPG (second) SA Stats: 114.6 PPG (14th in NBA), 125.9 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -9.5

NY -9.5 NY Odds to Win: -400

-400 SA Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 223.5 points

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Brooklyn Nets host the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and KTLA

YES and KTLA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 3-4

3-4 LAC Record: 3-3

3-3 BKN Stats: 117.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th)

117.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th) LAC Stats: 117.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 109.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG) LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -4.5

LAC -4.5 LAC Odds to Win: -175

-175 BKN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 229.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons look to pull off a road win at the Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 4-2

4-2 DET Record: 2-6

2-6 MIL Stats: 116.7 PPG (11th in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (25th)

116.7 PPG (11th in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (25th) DET Stats: 109.4 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG) DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -11.5

MIL -11.5 MIL Odds to Win: -750

-750 DET Odds to Win: +525

+525 Total: 226.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Memphis Grizzlies play the Miami Heat

The Heat look to pull off a road win at the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 1-6

1-6 MIA Record: 3-4

3-4 MEM Stats: 108.3 PPG (24th in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (20th)

108.3 PPG (24th in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (20th) MIA Stats: 107.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG) MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -1.5

MIA -1.5 MIA Odds to Win: -120

-120 MEM Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 218.5 points

The Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers hit the road the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 3-3

3-3 LAL Record: 3-4

3-4 HOU Stats: 110.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 108.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

110.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 108.8 Opp. PPG (seventh) LAL Stats: 111.1 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -2.5

LAL -2.5 LAL Odds to Win: -140

-140 HOU Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 218.5 points

The Chicago Bulls host the Phoenix Suns

The Suns hope to pick up a road win at the Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

NBCS-CHI and AZFamily Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 3-5

3-5 PHO Record: 3-4

3-4 CHI Stats: 108.1 PPG (25th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (16th)

108.1 PPG (25th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (16th) PHO Stats: 112.0 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -1.5

CHI -1.5 CHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 PHO Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 221.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers go on the road to face the Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and BSOH

BSOK and BSOH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 4-3

4-3 CLE Record: 3-4

3-4 OKC Stats: 117.4 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (22nd)

117.4 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (22nd) CLE Stats: 107.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG) CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -2.5

CLE -2.5 CLE Odds to Win: -140

-140 OKC Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 229.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans go on the road to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 4-2

4-2 NO Record: 4-3

4-3 MIN Stats: 110.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 101.2 Opp. PPG (first)

110.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 101.2 Opp. PPG (first) NO Stats: 109.3 PPG (22nd in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG) NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -7.5

MIN -7.5 MIN Odds to Win: -300

-300 NO Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 218.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors look to pull off a road win at the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and TSN

BSSW and TSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 6-1

6-1 TOR Record: 3-4

3-4 DAL Stats: 120.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)

120.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th) TOR Stats: 107.1 PPG (27th in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -5.5

DAL -5.5 DAL Odds to Win: -225

-225 TOR Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 224.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers travel to face the Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 2-4

2-4 POR Record: 3-4

3-4 SAC Stats: 110.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.7 Opp. PPG (21st)

110.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.7 Opp. PPG (21st) POR Stats: 104.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG) POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -7.5

SAC -7.5 SAC Odds to Win: -350

-350 POR Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 220.5 points

The Denver Nuggets face the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors look to pull of an away win at the Nuggets on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 7-1

7-1 GS Record: 6-2

6-2 DEN Stats: 117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 106.1 Opp. PPG (fourth)

117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 106.1 Opp. PPG (fourth) GS Stats: 116.1 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -3.5

DEN -3.5 DEN Odds to Win: -165

-165 GS Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 227.5 points

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.