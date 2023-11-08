Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The contests in a Week 11 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Ohio include the Michigan State Spartans playing the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
Ohio Bobcats at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 7
- Venue: UB Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-7)
Akron Zips at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 8
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-17.5)
Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 8
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Bowling Green (-9.5)
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 8
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-18.5)
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Marist Red Foxes at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Welcome Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Favorite: Houston (-2.5)
Michigan State Spartans at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-31.5)
