The contests in a Week 11 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Ohio include the Michigan State Spartans playing the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Ohio Bobcats at Buffalo Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, November 7 Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-7)

Akron Zips at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (OH) (-17.5)

Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Bowling Green (-9.5)

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-18.5)

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Marist Red Foxes at Dayton Flyers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Welcome Stadium

Welcome Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Favorite: Houston (-2.5)

Michigan State Spartans at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-31.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!