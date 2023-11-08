How to Watch Ohio vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) go up against the Troy Trojans (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- In games Ohio shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 16-9 overall.
- The Trojans ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bobcats finished 44th.
- Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats averaged were 12 more points than the Trojans gave up (66.8).
- Ohio had an 18-10 record last season when putting up more than 66.8 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison
- Ohio posted 83.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in away games (75.8).
- At home, the Bobcats surrendered 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (79.6).
- In home games, Ohio made 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than away from home (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (36.9%).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Troy
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/11/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
