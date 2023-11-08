The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) go up against the Troy Trojans (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • In games Ohio shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 16-9 overall.
  • The Trojans ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bobcats finished 44th.
  • Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats averaged were 12 more points than the Trojans gave up (66.8).
  • Ohio had an 18-10 record last season when putting up more than 66.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio Home & Away Comparison

  • Ohio posted 83.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in away games (75.8).
  • At home, the Bobcats surrendered 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (79.6).
  • In home games, Ohio made 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than away from home (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (36.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Troy - Convocation Center Ohio
11/11/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
11/18/2023 Detroit Mercy - Convocation Center Ohio

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.