The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) go up against the Troy Trojans (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Troy Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games Ohio shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 16-9 overall.

The Trojans ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bobcats finished 44th.

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats averaged were 12 more points than the Trojans gave up (66.8).

Ohio had an 18-10 record last season when putting up more than 66.8 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison

Ohio posted 83.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in away games (75.8).

At home, the Bobcats surrendered 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (79.6).

In home games, Ohio made 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than away from home (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule