The Troy Trojans (1-0) go up against the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Troy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Troy Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Troy Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ohio won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Bobcats games hit the over 17 out of 29 times last season.

Troy put together a 15-12-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 14 of the Trojans' games last season went over the point total.

