Wednesday's contest at Convocation Center Ohio has the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) matching up with the Troy Trojans (1-0) at 7:00 PM (on November 8). Our computer prediction projects a 74-71 victory for Ohio, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Troy is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) versus Ohio. The two sides are expected to go under the 146.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio Line: Ohio -9.5

Ohio -9.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Ohio -500, Troy +375

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 74, Troy 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Troy

Pick ATS: Troy (+9.5)



Troy (+9.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ohio Performance Insights

Ohio put up 78.8 points per game and gave up 73.1 last year, ranking them 27th in college basketball offensively and 267th defensively.

Last year, the Bobcats were 44th in the nation in rebounds (34.3 per game) and 155th in rebounds allowed (30.8).

Last season Ohio was ranked 211th in the country in assists with 12.6 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Bobcats were 39th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.9) last year. They were 32nd in 3-point percentage at 37.3%.

Last year, Ohio was 240th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and 199th in defensive 3-point percentage (34%).

Last year, Ohio attempted 38.3% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.7% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 31.2% of Ohio's buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.8% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.