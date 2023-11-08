Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scioto County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Scioto County, Ohio, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Scioto County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green High School - Franklin Furnace at Peebles High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Peebles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
