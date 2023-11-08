Our projection model predicts the Toledo Rockets will defeat the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at The Glass Bowl, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toledo (-18.5) Under (46.5) Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 11

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 MAC Predictions

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 90.9%.

The Rockets have three wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Toledo has not covered the spread (0-2) when they are at least 18.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Rockets' eight games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 46.5, 3.8 points fewer than the average total in Toledo games thus far this season.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 13.8% chance to win.

So far this season, the Eagles have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Eastern Michigan is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year.

The Eagles have hit the over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

The average point total for the Eastern Michigan this season is 0.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 34.4 19.3 41.4 19.4 25.8 19.3 Eastern Michigan 18.6 22.3 25 21.8 10.5 23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.