A pair of the country's top passing defenses clash when the Toledo Rockets (8-1) carry college football's 16th-ranked passing D into a matchup with the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5), who have the No. 20 unit, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The Rockets are heavy, 18.5-point favorites. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-18.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-18.5) 46.5 -1200 +740 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Toledo has covered three times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Rockets have not covered the spread when favored by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Eastern Michigan has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC -225 Bet $225 to win $100

