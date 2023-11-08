The Toledo Rockets (8-1) are massive, 18.5-point favorites at home at the The Glass Bowl against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Both teams have tough pass defenses, with the Rockets 16th against the pass in the nation, and the Eagles 20th defending the passing game. The point total for the contest is set at 46.5.

Toledo has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 24th-best in scoring offense (34.4 points per game) and 25th-best in scoring defense (19.3 points allowed per game). Eastern Michigan ranks 14th-worst in points per game (18.6), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 43rd in the FBS with 22.3 points surrendered per contest.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN2

Toledo vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -18.5 -115 -105 46.5 -110 -110 -900 +600

Toledo Recent Performance

While the Rockets have ranked -67-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (348.7), they rank 19th-best on defense (276.0 total yards allowed) over that stretch.

From a defensive standpoint, the Rockets have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 12.0 points surrendered per game (11th-best). They haven't played as well on offense, with 21.7 points per game (-31-worst).

Over the last three contests, Toledo has been bottom-25 in passing offense with 166.3 passing yards per game (-70-worst) and top-25 in passing defense with 130.3 passing yards surrendered per game (14th-best).

Despite having the 64th-ranked run offense over the last three games (182.3 rushing yards per game), the Rockets rank 10th-worst in run defense over that stretch (145.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Rockets have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three games.

Toledo has not hit the over in its past three games.

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rockets have not covered the spread when favored by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Toledo games have hit the over on four of eight occasions (50%).

Toledo has won all seven of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Toledo has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -900 or shorter.

The Rockets have a 90.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 1,592 yards (176.9 ypg) on 131-of-207 passing with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 489 rushing yards on 89 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has 990 rushing yards on 136 carries with nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III's 406 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has registered 30 receptions and one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has put together a 394-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 47 targets.

Anthony Torres has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 16 receptions for 280 yards, an average of 31.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Judge Culpepper leads the team with 5.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Toledo's leading tackler, Dallas Gant, has 51 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Maxen Hook has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 40 tackles and three passes defended.

