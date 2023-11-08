The Toledo Rockets (0-0) play the James Madison Dukes (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Toledo vs. JMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rockets' 73 points per game last year were 12.2 more points than the 60.8 the Dukes allowed to opponents.

Toledo had an 18-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Dukes averaged were 5.9 more points than the Rockets gave up (63.7).

JMU had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 63.7 points.

The Dukes shot 37.2% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 39.5% the Rockets allowed to opponents.

The Rockets shot at a 43.6% clip from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.

