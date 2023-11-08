How to Watch the Toledo vs. JMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (0-0) play the James Madison Dukes (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo vs. JMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets' 73 points per game last year were 12.2 more points than the 60.8 the Dukes allowed to opponents.
- Toledo had an 18-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.
- Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Dukes averaged were 5.9 more points than the Rockets gave up (63.7).
- JMU had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 63.7 points.
- The Dukes shot 37.2% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 39.5% the Rockets allowed to opponents.
- The Rockets shot at a 43.6% clip from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ JMU
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|11/19/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Savage Arena
