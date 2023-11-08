The Xavier Musketeers face the Youngstown State Penguins at Beeghly Center on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:30 PM ET.

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Xavier vs. Youngstown State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Musketeers put up an average of 55.2 points per game last year, only 4.3 fewer points than the 59.5 the Penguins allowed.
  • Xavier had a 5-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.
  • Last year, the Penguins scored just 1.3 more points per game (67.2) than the Musketeers gave up (65.9).
  • When Youngstown State put up more than 65.9 points last season, it went 12-2.

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
11/11/2023 JMU - Cintas Center
11/14/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena

