Wednesday's contest at Beeghly Center has the Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) matching up with the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on November 8. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 win for Youngstown State, who are favored by our model.

A season ago, the Musketeers went 7-23 during the season.

Xavier vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Xavier vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 66, Xavier 58

Xavier Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Musketeers had a -321 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.7 points per game. They put up 55.2 points per game to rank 339th in college basketball and gave up 65.9 per outing to rank 222nd in college basketball.

In Big East games, Xavier averaged 5.9 fewer points (49.3) than overall (55.2) in 2022-23.

At home, the Musketeers scored 56.1 points per game last season, 2.3 more than they averaged away (53.8).

In 2022-23, Xavier conceded eight fewer points per game at home (62) than away (70).

