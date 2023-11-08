The Youngstown State Penguins will begin their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Youngstown State vs. Xavier 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers put up only 4.3 fewer points per game last year (55.2) than the Penguins gave up to opponents (59.5).

Xavier went 5-10 last season when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.

Last year, the Penguins put up 67.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 65.9 the Musketeers allowed.

Youngstown State went 12-2 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Youngstown State Schedule