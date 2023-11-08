Wednesday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) and Xavier Musketeers (0-0) squaring off at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on November 8.

The Penguins went 19-11 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Youngstown State vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Youngstown State vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 66, Xavier 58

Youngstown State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Penguins outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game last season (posting 67.2 points per game, 136th in college basketball, and allowing 59.5 per contest, 57th in college basketball) and had a +231 scoring differential.

Offensively, Youngstown State averaged 65.5 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (67.2 points per game) was 1.7 PPG higher.

The Penguins averaged 70.2 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, they averaged 63.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Youngstown State surrendered 56.4 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 63.5.

