In the upcoming matchup versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Alex DeBrincat to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in five of 13 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

He has a 20.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:53 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:11 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 21:14 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 4 3 1 17:39 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 17:16 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

