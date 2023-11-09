The Detroit Red Wings, including Alex DeBrincat, take the ice Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for DeBrincat in that upcoming Red Wings-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat has averaged 18:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

DeBrincat has a goal in five games this season out of 13 games played, including multiple goals three times.

DeBrincat has a point in seven games this season (out of 13), including multiple points three times.

DeBrincat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 13 games played.

The implied probability is 65.4% that DeBrincat hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 4 14 Points 6 9 Goals 2 5 Assists 4

