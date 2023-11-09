Andrew Copp will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Prop bets for Copp are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrew Copp vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Copp has averaged 17:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In four of 13 games this year, Copp has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Copp has recorded a point in a game six times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Copp has an assist in two of 13 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Copp goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Copp going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Copp Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 4 7 Points 2 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.