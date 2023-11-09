Thursday's NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars (7-3-1) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) at Nationwide Arena sees the Stars heavily favored on the road (-200 moneyline odds to win) against the Blue Jackets (+165). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Betting Trends

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in seven of 11 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in six of their nine games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 10 games this season, with four upset wins (40.0%).

Dallas has had four games with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter and won each time.

Columbus has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.