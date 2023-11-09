Should you bet on Boone Jenner to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Dallas Stars meet up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

Jenner has scored in four of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

Jenner has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

