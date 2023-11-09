Boone Jenner will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars play on Thursday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Jenner's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Boone Jenner vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

Jenner has averaged 20:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Jenner has scored a goal in four of 12 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Jenner has recorded a point in a game five times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In two of 12 contests this year, Jenner has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Jenner hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jenner has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jenner Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 12 Games 2 8 Points 0 6 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

