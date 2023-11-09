Will Cole Sillinger Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 9?
On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Cole Sillinger going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Sillinger stats and insights
- Sillinger is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Sillinger has zero points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
