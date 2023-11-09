Will Damon Severson Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 9?
Can we anticipate Damon Severson finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Dallas Stars at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Severson stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Severson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- Severson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
