Can we anticipate Damon Severson finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Dallas Stars at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Severson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

Severson has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

