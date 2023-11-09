Can we anticipate Damon Severson finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Dallas Stars at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Severson stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Severson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
  • Severson has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.