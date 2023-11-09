The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

  • Gudbranson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.
  • Gudbranson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

