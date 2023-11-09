In the upcoming matchup against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Ivan Provorov to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

