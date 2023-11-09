On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Jack Roslovic going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

Roslovic has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).

Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

