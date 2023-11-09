Should you bet on Joe Veleno to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

Veleno has scored in four of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Veleno has zero points on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:32 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:11 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:47 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:44 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 2 2 0 15:35 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

