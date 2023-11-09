Will Justin Danforth Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 9?
Can we anticipate Justin Danforth scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Dallas Stars at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Danforth stats and insights
- Danforth has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Danforth has zero points on the power play.
- Danforth's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
