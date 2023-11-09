Kent State vs. James Madison: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The James Madison Dukes (1-0) go up against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. James Madison matchup.
Kent State vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kent State Moneyline
|James Madison Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kent State (-3.5)
|149.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Kent State (-3.5)
|149.5
|-170
|+138
Kent State vs. James Madison Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kent State went 20-11-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 12 Golden Flashes games last season went over the point total.
- James Madison put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last year.
- A total of 14 of the Dukes' games last year hit the over.
