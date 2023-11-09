The James Madison Dukes (1-0) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 149.5 in the matchup.

Kent State vs. James Madison Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Where: Kent, Ohio

Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -3.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State and its opponents went over 149.5 combined points in 12 of 31 games last season.

Kent State games had an average of 142.0 points last season, 7.5 less than this game's over/under.

Kent State went 20-11-0 ATS last season.

Kent State won 88% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (22-3).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Golden Flashes had a 21-2 record (winning 91.3% of their games).

Based on this game's moneyline, Kent State has an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Kent State vs. James Madison Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 12 38.7% 76.1 156.6 65.9 134 143.7 James Madison 11 39.3% 80.5 156.6 68.1 134 147.5

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Flashes scored 76.1 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 68.1 the Dukes allowed.

When Kent State scored more than 68.1 points last season, it went 14-9 against the spread and 23-3 overall.

Kent State vs. James Madison Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 20-11-0 14-9 12-19-0 James Madison 17-11-0 2-1 14-14-0

Kent State vs. James Madison Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State James Madison 15-0 Home Record 11-3 9-6 Away Record 8-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.4 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

