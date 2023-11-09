The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kirill Marchenko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

Marchenko has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

