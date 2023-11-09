Will Kirill Marchenko Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 9?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kirill Marchenko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchenko stats and insights
- Marchenko has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
