The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kirill Marchenko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

  • Marchenko has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

