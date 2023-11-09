The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Kirill Marchenko, will be in action Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. If you're considering a bet on Marchenko against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +333)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 13:37 on the ice per game.

Marchenko has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Marchenko has registered a point in a game five times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Marchenko has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Marchenko's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 23.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 10 Games 3 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.