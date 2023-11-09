Lucas Raymond will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Looking to bet on Raymond's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Lucas Raymond vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Raymond has averaged 16:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Raymond has a goal in four games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Raymond has a point in six games this year (out of 13), including multiple points three times.

Raymond has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Raymond has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Raymond Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 4 10 Points 2 4 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

