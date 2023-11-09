The Detroit Red Wings, with Moritz Seider, take the ice Thursday versus the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Seider against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Moritz Seider vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider has averaged 22:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Seider has scored a goal in one of 13 games this season.

Seider has a point in seven games this season (out of 13), including multiple points four times.

Seider has an assist in seven of 13 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Seider's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Seider has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 4 11 Points 3 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

