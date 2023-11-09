Will Olli Maatta Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 9?
When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Olli Maatta score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Maatta stats and insights
- Maatta is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Maatta has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Maatta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:20
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Away
|W 4-0
Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
