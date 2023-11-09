Having dropped four straight, the Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have allowed 42 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.

The Red Wings' 48 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Red Wings are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 13 5 12 17 6 9 51.3% Alex DeBrincat 13 9 5 14 10 8 0% Moritz Seider 13 1 10 11 5 4 - Lucas Raymond 13 4 6 10 6 3 0% J.T. Compher 13 2 7 9 6 3 47.1%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.5 goals per game (42 in total), 22nd in the league.

The Canadiens have 35 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the league.

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 27 goals over that time.

Canadiens Key Players