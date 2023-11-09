Keep an eye on Dylan Larkin and Cole Caufield in particular on Thursday, when the Detroit Red Wings face the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Larkin has been a big player for Detroit this season, collecting 17 points in 13 games.

Alex DeBrincat has nine goals and five assists, equaling 14 points (1.1 per game).

Moritz Seider has scored one goal and added 10 assists in 13 games for Detroit.

Alex Lyon (0-0-0) has a goals against average of zero on the season. His .000% save percentage ranks 68th in the NHL.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Caufield has recorded eight assists and four goals in 12 games. That's good for 12 points.

Sean Monahan's 11 points this season, including six goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.

This season, Nicholas Suzuki has scored four goals and contributed six assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 10.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 0-1-0 on the season, giving up four goals (4.2 goals against average) and collecting 29 saves with an .879% save percentage (56th in the league).

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 7th 3.69 Goals Scored 2.92 19th 18th 3.23 Goals Allowed 3.5 26th 17th 30.7 Shots 29.9 21st 16th 31 Shots Allowed 34.9 29th 10th 25% Power Play % 20% 14th 13th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 73.58% 23rd

