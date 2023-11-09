The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2), who have fallen in four straight, on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-175) Canadiens (+145) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

Detroit has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The Red Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

Detroit's 13 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals nine times.

Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 48 (5th) Goals 35 (20th) 42 (22nd) Goals Allowed 42 (22nd) 14 (4th) Power Play Goals 10 (13th) 10 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (30th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 5-4-1 overall.

Seven of Detroit's past 10 contests went over.

The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their past 10 games, the Red Wings are putting up 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Red Wings' 48 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

The Red Wings are ranked 22nd in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 42 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +6 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.