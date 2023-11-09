The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Sean Kuraly light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Stars this season in one game (four shots).

Kuraly has no points on the power play.

Kuraly averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

