Will Sean Kuraly Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 9?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Sean Kuraly light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuraly stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Stars this season in one game (four shots).
- Kuraly has no points on the power play.
- Kuraly averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
