The Akron Zips (1-0) battle the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Akron vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Akron Stats Insights

Last season, the Zips had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.

Akron went 17-4 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 90th in rebounding in college basketball, the Zips finished 147th.

Last year, the Zips recorded 74.6 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 66.1 the Golden Eagles allowed.

When Akron scored more than 66.1 points last season, it went 18-3.

Akron Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Akron scored 10.1 more points per game (79.9) than it did on the road (69.8).

When playing at home, the Zips allowed 5.5 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (69.6).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Akron performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 10.1 treys per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage on the road.

